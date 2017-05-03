This week's 27 best concerts: May 3-9
Aimee Mann Fitzgerald Theater, Wednesday 5.3 Aimee Mann has only had a few mainstream successes, but her entire range of achievements forms a formidable oeuvre. After her breakthrough with the 1985 hit new-wave single "Voices Carry," the title song from her band 'Til Tuesday's debut album, Mann went solo in the '90s, releasing the acclaimed albums Whatever and I'm with Stupid .
