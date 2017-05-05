The good and bad in Minnesota budget

The good and bad in Minnesota budget

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Journal

Legislative negotiations on finalizing budget targets are getting down to the nitty-gritty. All sides have been reaching out to the public and the media in soliciting support for their proposals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goat Story II 13 hr zippok 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Fri LIbEralS 589
Kid Trouble! Thu Space ace 2
Mooslimutilation OK with femminists Thu Thousands 1
Democrat healthcare fear mongering May 4 Space ace 1
The n-word May 4 Space ace 1
Get rough & get tough May 3 Space ace 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC