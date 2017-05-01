Tensions between Hodges and Harteau damage confidence in Minneapolis leadership
A classic line from the movie "Cool Hand Luke'' applies to an ongoing disagreement between two key city leaders in Minneapolis: "What we've got here is failure to communicate." Big time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|1 hr
|cowboy chris
|2
|France last chance
|6 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Rodrigo duterte is a beast
|21 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Sun
|Waikiki Vermin
|14
|Who Am i ???
|Apr 28
|Davycrockett
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|Waikiki Vermin
|588
|Media blackout
|Apr 27
|Waikiki murders
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC