Supreme Court: 90-year sentence isn't the same as life

Neighbor Stephen Benjaminson holds a lantern outside the Seward Market and Halal Meat in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, 2010, as members of the local Somali community gather in front of the store to hold a vigil after three men were shot and killed during a robbery there. The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld three consecutive life sentences for Mahdi Hassan Ali, who was convicted in the killings.

