St. Luke's urologist Dr. Beach to see patients at Miller Creek Medical Clinic

Dr. Rebekah Beach with St. Luke's Urology Associates will soon start seeing patients at St. Luke's Miller Creek Medical Clinic in Hermantown. Dr. Beach received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis.

