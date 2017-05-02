Scout cookie scam
St. Paul police are investigating a report that someone passed bad checks to Girl Scouts, getting away with more than 600 boxes of cookies throughout the Twin Cities. The Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valleys office in St. Paul contacted police Friday to say they received nine worthless checks - with the same name on them - for Girl Scout cookies in St. Paul, Maplewood, Minneapolis, Shakopee, Brooklyn Park and other locations, according to Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media blackout
|10 hr
|Thousands
|4
|An example of your multi-sock poster in Honolul...
|13 hr
|Alice
|2
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|19 hr
|Thousands
|3
|France last chance
|Tue
|Space ace
|1
|Rodrigo duterte is a beast
|Mon
|Davycrockett
|5
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Apr 30
|Waikiki Vermin
|14
|Who Am i ???
|Apr 28
|Davycrockett
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC