Saturday is Warrant Forgiveness Day in Hennepin County

The event will offer anyone with an outstanding misdemeanor Hennepin County arrest warrant an opportunity to meet with justice system officials and take steps to resolve their cases. Walk-ins and appointments are available from Participants in this one-day event have the opportunity to resolve their cases after meeting with a public defender and a prosecutor.

