Santino Corleone meets a class of mid...

Santino Corleone meets a class of middle-schoolers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

On Wednesday morning, about 20 middle-schoolers - all African-American, all male - walked into the courtroom on the 13th floor of the federal courthouse in Minneapolis to witness a sentencing in a criminal case. Not long afterward, the guy who invited them, U.S. District Judge Michael Davis, strode into the room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slimeball Trump 7 hr zippok 6
Suburb to Live in Minnesota 7 hr Hillary LOST 8
Democrats call for impeachment 20 hr Waikiki Vermin 8
Illegals Wed Waikiki Vermin 7
Bethal University snowflakes Wed Davycrockett 3
Taxes Wed Space ace 2
News Obama dines with Streisand, Springsteen, Kardas... (May '14) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 39
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,015 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC