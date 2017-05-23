S. Korean military court convicts gay...

S. Korean military court convicts gay soldier over sex

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Former CIA Director John Brennan told Congress he was so concerned about Russian contacts with people in Donald Trump's campaign that he convened top counterintelligence officials to focus on them. Budget Director Mick Mulvaney held up a copy of President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal 2018 federal budget in the Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats call for impeachment 2 hr Space ace 43
Davy crockett fake news 3 hr Space ace 4
Slimeball Trump 13 hr Space ace 21
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 13 hr LIbEralS 590
Bethal University snowflakes Mon LIbEralS 13
Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
Citizen Of The Year Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC