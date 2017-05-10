Rogue Liquor Store Agrees to $50,000 Fine for Sunday Opening

The Minneapolis liquor store Surdyk's has agreed to pay a much larger fine than first envisioned for jumping the gun on a state law allowing Sunday sales. Jim Surdyk opened his store on Sunday, March 12. That was after lawmakers repealed Minnesota's ban on Sunday alcohol sales - but well before the repeal takes effect July 2. Last month, a City Council committee rejected as too lenient a proposed $6,000 fine and 10-day license suspension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.