Rogue liquor store agrees to $50,000 fine for Sunday opening
The Minneapolis liquor store Surdyk's has agreed to pay a much larger fine than first envisioned for jumping the gun on a state law allowing Sunday sales. Jim Surdyk opened his store on Sunday, March 12. That was after lawmakers repealed Minnesota's ban on Sunday alcohol sales - but well before the repeal takes effect July 2. Last month, a City Council committee rejected as too lenient a proposed $6,000 fine and 10-day license suspension.
