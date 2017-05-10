Rochester is 8th fittest city in U.S....

Rochester is 8th fittest city in U.S., study says

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

The annual report says that the Med City has jumped into the Top 10 based on the aggregated data from more than 10 million Fitbit users across the country in 2016. The rankings were determined by examining daily steps, calories burned, active minutes, resting heart rate and sleep duration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get rough & get tough 3 hr Space ace 3
#Dump Betsy Hodges! 4 hr Space ace 17
Media blackout 18 hr Thousands 4
An example of your multi-sock poster in Honolul... 20 hr Alice 2
Communists riot in france against le pen Tue Thousands 3
France last chance Tue Space ace 1
Rodrigo duterte is a beast Mon Davycrockett 5
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,978 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC