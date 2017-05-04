Rental project near Vikings stadium s...

Rental project near Vikings stadium still $7.5M short

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

Push is coming to shove for a 169-unit workforce housing project next to U.S. Bank Stadium, and now developers are pinning their hopes on getting additional bonding from Hennepin County or the city of Minneapolis. The proposal, known as East Town Apartments, has a funding shortfall of $7.5 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 14 hr LIbEralS 589
Goat Story II 18 hr Space ace 2
Kid Trouble! Thu Space ace 2
Mooslimutilation OK with femminists Thu Thousands 1
Democrat healthcare fear mongering Thu Space ace 1
The n-word Thu Space ace 1
Get rough & get tough May 3 Space ace 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC