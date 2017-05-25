Reid earns honors

Reid earns honors

48 min ago

Former International Falls resident Gerri Wold Reid , Falls High School Class of 1962, will graduate from the two-year Minneapolis Institute of Art Docent Training Program on June 5. The program includes an intense immersion into the museum's collection and a comprehensive study of art history from ancient civilizations to modern art. Reid had been an art adventure guide at the institute for six years prior to her acceptance into the program.

