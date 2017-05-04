Readers Write (May 7): 'Tale of two G...

Readers Write (May 7): 'Tale of two Girards,' Trump and clarity, title insurance

Having once lived on Girard Avenue , and having once worked as a county case manager with a client who lived on Girard Avenue , I was intrigued when I read the April 30 Opinion Exchange headline "The tale of two Girards" - and disappointed with the rest. I had hoped to read about real people - kids with names - and not about ghetto/privileged character types.

