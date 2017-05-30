Ramadan could complicate measles outb...

Ramadan could complicate measles outbreak

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Lynn Bahta, of the Minnesota Department of Health, speaks during the community forum about measles hosted by the Somali Health Advisory Committee on Monday, May 22, 2017, at Olmsted County Public Health Services in Rochester. Lynn Bahta, of the Minnesota Department of Health, speaks during the community forum about measles hosted by the Somali Health Advisory Committee on Monday, May 22, 2017, at Olmsted County Public Health Services in Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats call for impeachment 3 min Hillary LOST 45
Davy crockett fake news 6 hr Space ace 4
Slimeball Trump 17 hr Space ace 21
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 17 hr LIbEralS 590
Bethal University snowflakes Mon LIbEralS 13
Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
Citizen Of The Year Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,786 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC