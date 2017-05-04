Professor's coloring book pokes fun at college life

Julie Schumacher wrote the satirical adult coloring book "Doodling for Academics" that pokes fun at the collegiate world by following a day in the life of a student or teacher. MINNEAPOLIS - Julie Schumacher found plenty of fodder for her career detour into adult coloring books from two decades teaching at the University of Minnesota, which has its own therapy animals for stressed-out students to pet.

