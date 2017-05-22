Police investigate hazing at private ...

Police investigate hazing at private college in Minnesota

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Administrators at a private college in Minnesota say 13 students have been suspended over a hazing incident involving extreme drinking as part of an initiation into a secret social club. A letter from Carleton College President Steven Poskanzer to students, faculty and staff says the hazing April 28 was part of an initiation into a secret coed social club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats call for impeachment 28 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 14
Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump 2 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
Slimeball Trump 2 hr Davycrockett 19
Citizen Of The Year 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
Bethal University snowflakes 3 hr Davycrockett 11
News Expecting more from Target (May '13) 4 hr LIbEralS 6
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 16 hr Chanta53 696
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC