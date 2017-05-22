Police investigate hazing at private college in Minnesota
Administrators at a private college in Minnesota say 13 students have been suspended over a hazing incident involving extreme drinking as part of an initiation into a secret social club. A letter from Carleton College President Steven Poskanzer to students, faculty and staff says the hazing April 28 was part of an initiation into a secret coed social club.
