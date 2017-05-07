Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In...

Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapolis Stabbing

There are 5 comments on the CBS Local story from 18 hrs ago, titled Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapolis Stabbing. In it, CBS Local reports that:

TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Click here for WCCO-TV news stories Send us your breaking news tips [...] 830 WCCO Welcome to News Radio 830 WCCO on CBSMinnesota.com! WCCO is part of CBS Radio, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 17 hrs ago
Nothing here,,,move along,,,,,
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Thousands

Minneapolis, MN

#2 17 hrs ago
What kind of a gun is used in a stabbing?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Hoosier Hillbilly

“"*" Always Thinking "*"”

Since: Nov 12

45,547

Greensburg, IN

#3 14 hrs ago
CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dr Reker s Bellhop

Philadelphia, PA

#4 5 hrs ago
Now don't be stabbing your plastic blow up doll in prison. Except metaphorically.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

22,406

Spotted World

#5 47 min ago
Thousands wrote:
What kind of a gun is used in a stabbing?
Any rifle which is made to fit a bayonet.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Communists riot in france against le pen 11 hr Space ace 4
Goat Story II Sat zippok 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) May 5 LIbEralS 589
Kid Trouble! May 4 Space ace 2
Mooslimutilation OK with femminists May 4 Thousands 1
Democrat healthcare fear mongering May 4 Space ace 1
The n-word May 4 Space ace 1
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Tsunami
  5. Egypt
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,569 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC