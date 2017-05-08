Pole dancing for fitness

Pole dancing for fitness

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

But everyone also knows the difficulties of sticking with consistent exercise-finding the time, mustering up the motivation, working through the aches and pains. Maybe one of the most challenging parts is finding a workout that truly works for you that isn't mind-numbingly dull, that tricks you into having fun instead of counting the minutes until you can finally escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegals 9 hr Waikiki Vermin 2
The n-word 10 hr UncleSam 2
News Minnesota Health Department confirms six measle... (Mar '11) 19 hr Waikiki Vermin 97
News Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol... Mon Waikiki Vermin 6
Communists riot in france against le pen Sun Space ace 4
Goat Story II May 6 zippok 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) May 5 LIbEralS 589
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC