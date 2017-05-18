Poland accuses Minneapolis man of war...

Poland accuses Minneapolis man of war crimes

Polish prosecutors say they are working on a request for the extradition from the U.S. of a Minnesota man they accuse of participating in a World War II massacre. The Associated Press had previously identified the man as 98-year-old Michael Karkoc, an ex-commander in an SS-led Nazi unit that burned Polish villages and killed civilians during the war.

