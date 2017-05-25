Plastic bag debate drifts to Rochester
Dutton, a Rochester resident, also likes to reuse the bags for other everyday needs. But if Rochester were to follow the lead of Minneapolis - which is set to enact a citywide ban on plastic bags on June 1 - she said she'd be opposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron- Mortalenama
|26 min
|Eat BBQ
|1
|Dems lose montana special election
|1 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|Davy crockett fake news
|2 hr
|Davycrockett
|10
|Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14)
|19 hr
|WildLifeLover
|700
|Democrats call for impeachment
|21 hr
|okimar
|61
|Does anyone remember the Rendezvous in Minneapo...
|Thu
|Curious
|1
|Slimeball Trump
|Tue
|Space ace
|21
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC