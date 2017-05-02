Our View: Sowing fear where truth is needed
As the measles outbreak in Minnesota continued over the weekend, with 32 cases reported as of Sunday morning, concerned parents, most of them in the Minneapolis Somali community that has been hardest hit were told to be afraid of the measles vaccine. Vaccination skeptic Mark Blaxill told a crowd at the Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis that he believes the MMR vaccine causes autism, that the government lied in a 2004 study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the lack of a link between autism and vaccinations, and that medical authorities are exaggerating the dangers of measles, anyway.
