Our View: Poll shows Dayton's strength, need for compromise
Though Republicans are in charge of both the Minnesota House and Senate, and are aggressively moving ahead with their agenda, the latest Minnesota Poll results should give them pause. According to poll results published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune last week, a clear majority - 60 percent - of Minnesotans don't want the Legislature to keep municipalities from establishing local rules governing wages, sick leave and other workplace issues.
