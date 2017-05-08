Our View: Poll shows Dayton's strengt...

Our View: Poll shows Dayton's strength, need for compromise

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Though Republicans are in charge of both the Minnesota House and Senate, and are aggressively moving ahead with their agenda, the latest Minnesota Poll results should give them pause. According to poll results published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune last week, a clear majority - 60 percent - of Minnesotans don't want the Legislature to keep municipalities from establishing local rules governing wages, sick leave and other workplace issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegals 7 hr Waikiki Vermin 2
The n-word 8 hr UncleSam 2
News Minnesota Health Department confirms six measle... (Mar '11) 17 hr Waikiki Vermin 97
News Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol... Mon Waikiki Vermin 6
Communists riot in france against le pen Sun Space ace 4
Goat Story II May 6 zippok 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) May 5 LIbEralS 589
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC