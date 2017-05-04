Our View: No pennants, please, if we must have city flag
The Rochester and Minneapolis city flags were judged "worst of the worst" in a story this week in City Pages, the Twin Cities alt-weekly, The Minneapolis flag is clearly the worst. The Rochester and Minneapolis city flags were judged "worst of the worst" in a story this week in City Pages, the Twin Cities alt-weekly, The Minneapolis flag is clearly the worst.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goat Story II
|Sat
|zippok
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Fri
|LIbEralS
|589
|Kid Trouble!
|Thu
|Space ace
|2
|Mooslimutilation OK with femminists
|Thu
|Thousands
|1
|Democrat healthcare fear mongering
|May 4
|Space ace
|1
|The n-word
|May 4
|Space ace
|1
|Get rough & get tough
|May 3
|Space ace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC