Open House to offer answers on Red Wing bridge replacement
This moody graphic imagines what the new U.S. Highway 63 bridge over the Mississippi River at Red Wing will look like, with Barn Bluff at right. MnDOT expects to start construction this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media blackout
|6 hr
|Thousands
|4
|An example of your multi-sock poster in Honolul...
|8 hr
|Alice
|2
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|14 hr
|Thousands
|3
|France last chance
|21 hr
|Space ace
|1
|Rodrigo duterte is a beast
|Mon
|Davycrockett
|5
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Apr 30
|Waikiki Vermin
|14
|Who Am i ???
|Apr 28
|Davycrockett
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC