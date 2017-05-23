Next stop won't necessarily include b...

Next stop won't necessarily include brimstone or clouds

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: San Diego Reader

Formation: St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, MN; Golden Valley Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN; Antioch University, L.A.; Wartburg Seminary, Dubuque, IA; Ryokan College, L.A. Pastor Brian Oltman: I'm always concerned about how things are applied to daily life. Right now there is a lot of division in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats call for impeachment 7 hr silly rabbit 51
Davy crockett fake news 21 hr Space ace 4
Slimeball Trump Tue Space ace 21
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Tue LIbEralS 590
Bethal University snowflakes Mon LIbEralS 13
Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump May 22 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
Citizen Of The Year May 22 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC