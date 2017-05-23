Next stop won't necessarily include brimstone or clouds
Formation: St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, MN; Golden Valley Lutheran, Minneapolis, MN; Antioch University, L.A.; Wartburg Seminary, Dubuque, IA; Ryokan College, L.A. Pastor Brian Oltman: I'm always concerned about how things are applied to daily life. Right now there is a lot of division in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Reader.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats call for impeachment
|7 hr
|silly rabbit
|51
|Davy crockett fake news
|21 hr
|Space ace
|4
|Slimeball Trump
|Tue
|Space ace
|21
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Tue
|LIbEralS
|590
|Bethal University snowflakes
|Mon
|LIbEralS
|13
|Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump
|May 22
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|5
|Citizen Of The Year
|May 22
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC