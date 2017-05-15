Nation 49 mins ago 5:05 a.m.Bride turns canceled wedding into Ronald McDonald House donation

When a local bridge discovered the money spent on her wedding reception venue was non-refundable, she decided to pay it forward and donate the space to a local cause MINNEAPOLIS A Maplewood woman whose wedding was recently called off turned the canceled nuptials into a charitable celebration benefitting sick children and their families. Jenna Yorkovich, 23, broke up with her fianc seven weeks ago, and soon after, realized her payments for the venue and catering were non-refundable.

