Nation 49 mins ago 5:05 a.m.Bride turns canceled wedding into Ronald McDonald House donation
When a local bridge discovered the money spent on her wedding reception venue was non-refundable, she decided to pay it forward and donate the space to a local cause MINNEAPOLIS A Maplewood woman whose wedding was recently called off turned the canceled nuptials into a charitable celebration benefitting sick children and their families. Jenna Yorkovich, 23, broke up with her fianc seven weeks ago, and soon after, realized her payments for the venue and catering were non-refundable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|22 min
|Waikiki Vermin
|10
|Minneapolis Bikers fear sex offender Hells angels (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|Davycrockett
|11
|NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA!
|Sat
|Space ace
|2
|Maxine waters
|May 12
|Space ace
|1
|Rich stanek for fbi director
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
|Budget surplus
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
|Howard stern iranian diplomats (Jul '15)
|May 11
|Space ace
|12
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC