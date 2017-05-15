Nation 49 mins ago 5:05 a.m.Bride tur...

Nation 49 mins ago 5:05 a.m.Bride turns canceled wedding into Ronald McDonald House donation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

When a local bridge discovered the money spent on her wedding reception venue was non-refundable, she decided to pay it forward and donate the space to a local cause MINNEAPOLIS A Maplewood woman whose wedding was recently called off turned the canceled nuptials into a charitable celebration benefitting sick children and their families. Jenna Yorkovich, 23, broke up with her fianc seven weeks ago, and soon after, realized her payments for the venue and catering were non-refundable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso... 22 min Waikiki Vermin 10
Minneapolis Bikers fear sex offender Hells angels (Apr '13) 6 hr Davycrockett 11
NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA! Sat Space ace 2
Maxine waters May 12 Space ace 1
Rich stanek for fbi director May 11 LMAO 2
Budget surplus May 11 LMAO 2
Howard stern iranian diplomats (Jul '15) May 11 Space ace 12
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC