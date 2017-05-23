My travel magazine grumpiness: An example

Some of you may remember that somewhere I wrote a brief elegy mourning the death of the Conde Nast Traveler I'd read and loved for years-the new editorial team increasing page size, making it mostly Pretty Photos for Beautiful People, and-most of all-abandoning prices when discussing hotels and restaurants. I didn't renew what had once been a first-rate travel magazine; I don't miss it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walt at Random.