MSFA looks into issues with Vikings stadium's envelope
Executives overseeing the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis are taking a deeper look into how the building's envelope was constructed. In the meantime, a new problem has cropped up: Some of the nearly one-year-old building's escalators have been on the fritz in recent weeks.
