Misinformation, stereotypes dominate ...

Misinformation, stereotypes dominate discussion of female genital mutilation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

Misinformation, stereotypes dominate discussion of female genital mutilation Speaker explained the consequences of cutting and how the medical community could better serve Somali women and girls Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2rAPPVK Millions of little girls and young women have been subjected to a painful rite of passage that involves cutting their genitals - often without anesthesia - for centuries in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Fartun Weli, founder & executive director of ISUROON, Minneapolis, talks about female genital cutting Friday, May 19, at the St. Cloud Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bethal University snowflakes 23 hr Davycrockett 5
Snowflake trump Fri Davycrockett 1
Slimeball Trump Fri Davycrockett 11
Democrats call for impeachment Fri cowboy chris 9
Suburb to Live in Minnesota Thu Hillary LOST 8
Illegals Wed Waikiki Vermin 7
Taxes May 17 Space ace 2
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,498 • Total comments across all topics: 281,154,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC