Misinformation, stereotypes dominate discussion of female genital mutilation Speaker explained the consequences of cutting and how the medical community could better serve Somali women and girls Millions of little girls and young women have been subjected to a painful rite of passage that involves cutting their genitals - often without anesthesia - for centuries in parts of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Fartun Weli, founder & executive director of ISUROON, Minneapolis, talks about female genital cutting Friday, May 19, at the St. Cloud Public Library.

