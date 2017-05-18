Minnesota designers fueling feminist ...

Minnesota designers fueling feminist T-shirt craze

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post-Bulletin

The feminist T-shirt is having a moment. Fueled by people who want to express their support for women's rights at marches - but also at work, out for dinner, on Instagram - the shirts are growing in popularity and power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slimeball Trump 2 hr Davycrockett 15
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) 5 hr Chanta53 694
Beatles vs rolling stones 17 hr Space ace 1
Bethal University snowflakes Fri Davycrockett 5
Snowflake trump Fri Davycrockett 1
Democrats call for impeachment Fri cowboy chris 9
Suburb to Live in Minnesota Thu Hillary LOST 8
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC