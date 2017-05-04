Minneapolis shop is selling a Mac and Cheese donut

Best of both worlds! A Minneapolis bakery is serving savory donuts filled with MAC AND CHEESE, pepperoni and mozzarella, and beer and bacon When donuts took over the cupcake as America's trendiest dessert, few could have predicted that the sweet treat's trajectory would take such a savory turn. But while as cupcakes have remained decidedly sugary, donut shops these days are taking some seriously liberties with the fried dessert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.