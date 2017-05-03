Minneapolis Public Schools Plans to R...

Minneapolis Public Schools Plans to Remove Tire Mulch From 47 Playgrounds

Minneapolis Public Schools is in the process of removing all tire mulch and/or crumb rubber from its 47 playgrounds. Several Minnesota cities are also examining the health effects of the mulch, made from torn recycled tires.

