Minneapolis Public Schools Plans to Remove Tire Mulch From 47 Playgrounds
Minneapolis Public Schools is in the process of removing all tire mulch and/or crumb rubber from its 47 playgrounds. Several Minnesota cities are also examining the health effects of the mulch, made from torn recycled tires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The n-word
|53 min
|Space ace
|1
|Get rough & get tough
|20 hr
|Space ace
|3
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|20 hr
|Space ace
|17
|Media blackout
|Tue
|Thousands
|4
|An example of your multi-sock poster in Honolul...
|Tue
|Alice
|2
|Communists riot in france against le pen
|Tue
|Thousands
|3
|France last chance
|Tue
|Space ace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC