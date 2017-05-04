Minneapolis police ID man wanted in fatal hit-and-run pileup
Police are seeking the public's help in finding a motorist who fled from a multivehicle crash last week in south Minneapolis that killed a man. Raheem Quanta Meekins, 26, of Minneapolis, is not only wanted in connection with the pileup Sunday morning at Blaisdell Avenue S. and W. 26th Street, but there also is a warrant out for his arrest, police said Tuesday.
