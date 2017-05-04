Minneapolis neighbors call out King's...

Minneapolis neighbors call out King's Highway as 'Street of 10,000 potholes'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Marianne Carolan was driving along Dupont Avenue S. in Minneapolis when she swerved to avoid a puddle and hit a pothole, causing more than a thousand dollars in damage to her car. "The last puddle happened to be a pothole, but I couldn't tell because they all look the same," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goat Story II 5 hr zippok 3
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 20 hr LIbEralS 589
Kid Trouble! Thu Space ace 2
Mooslimutilation OK with femminists Thu Thousands 1
Democrat healthcare fear mongering Thu Space ace 1
The n-word Thu Space ace 1
Get rough & get tough May 3 Space ace 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,684 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC