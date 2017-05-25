Minneapolis metal company eyeing former WS Badcock building for operations
If a Minneapolis company's research is positive, the former WS Badcock distribution center could house a new industry in the ensuing months. The Thomson-McDuffie Development Authority announced May 18 that it has been working with a metal fabrication company from the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area which is considering moving to Thomson to operate from the Badcock building.
