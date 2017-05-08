Mayor Hodges to give State of the City address at Minneapolis mosque May 23
The speech, which counts as an official Minneapolis City Council meeting, will be at 11 a.m. at the Masjid An-Nur , at 1729 Lyndale Ave N. Hodges, who is campaigning ahead of November mayoral elections, last gave a prepared public speech at the Shir Tikvah synagogue in south Minneapolis on April 18, where she outlined what she called the "pernicious" threat of Donald Trump's presidency for cities like Minneapolis. City Council members and Imam Makram N. El-Amin will be present for Hodges' State of the City address later this month.
