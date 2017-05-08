Mayor Hodges to give State of the Cit...

Mayor Hodges to give State of the City address at Minneapolis mosque May 23

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Star Tribune

The speech, which counts as an official Minneapolis City Council meeting, will be at 11 a.m. at the Masjid An-Nur , at 1729 Lyndale Ave N. Hodges, who is campaigning ahead of November mayoral elections, last gave a prepared public speech at the Shir Tikvah synagogue in south Minneapolis on April 18, where she outlined what she called the "pernicious" threat of Donald Trump's presidency for cities like Minneapolis. City Council members and Imam Makram N. El-Amin will be present for Hodges' State of the City address later this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump fires comey libs freak out 11 min Space ace 1
The n-word 1 hr Muslims greatest 3
Illegals 13 hr Waikiki Vermin 2
News Minnesota Health Department confirms six measle... (Mar '11) 23 hr Waikiki Vermin 97
News Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapol... Mon Waikiki Vermin 6
Communists riot in france against le pen May 7 Space ace 4
Goat Story II May 6 zippok 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC