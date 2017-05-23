Mayor Hodges State of the City address

Mayor Hodges State of the City address

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Gallery: Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges gave her State of the City address at Masjid an-Nur mosque in north Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Gallery: Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges gave her State of the City address at Masjid an-Nur mosque in north Minneapolis, Minn., on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Davy crockett fake news 22 min Davycrockett 3
Democrats call for impeachment 9 hr silly rabbit 42
Slimeball Trump 10 hr Space ace 21
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) 10 hr LIbEralS 590
Bethal University snowflakes Mon LIbEralS 13
Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
Citizen Of The Year Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,242,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC