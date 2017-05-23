Man's body recovered from Mississippi following search
Authorities have recovered a man's body from the Mississippi River in St. Paul, but they don't yet know if it's the man who ran toward a river bluff after officers pulled him over in an SUV. Crews searched by boat and by air Monday for the man who abandoned the vehicle, ran toward the river bluff and disappeared into some woods.
