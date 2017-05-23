Man's body recovered from Mississippi...

Man's body recovered from Mississippi following search

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Authorities have recovered a man's body from the Mississippi River in St. Paul, but they don't yet know if it's the man who ran toward a river bluff after officers pulled him over in an SUV. Crews searched by boat and by air Monday for the man who abandoned the vehicle, ran toward the river bluff and disappeared into some woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats call for impeachment 17 min silly rabbit 36
Bethal University snowflakes 19 hr LIbEralS 13
Slimeball Trump Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 20
Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
Citizen Of The Year Mon Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
News Expecting more from Target (May '13) Mon LIbEralS 6
Drop one word....add one word game (Apr '14) Sun Chanta53 696
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC