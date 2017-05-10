Man who shot Somali-Americans convicted of attempted murder
A jury has convicted a Minnesota man of attempted murder for shooting and wounding two Somali-American men in Minneapolis last year. Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Sawina of Lauderdale was found guilty Thursday on all nine felony counts he faced, including attempted first-degree murder.
