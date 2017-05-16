Man pleads guilty in Kimmel death
The second of two men charged in the methamphetamine toxicity death of a 24-year-old New Ulm man on July 12, 2016, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree murder in Brown County District Court Monday. In addition to the murder charge, Andrew Frederickson was charged with felony third-degree narcotics sale and third-degree drug sale Nov. 14, 2016.
