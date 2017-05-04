Man left Crookston woman dead in bath...

Man left Crookston woman dead in bathtub, shots fired before his arrest in Bloomington

The man wanted for the murder of a woman who was found dead submerged in her bathtub Wednesday in Crookston was apprehended in a Minneapolis suburb Thursday after a six-hour manhunt that began with an officer-involved shooting.

