Made Here throws a downtown art party
This week in free things to do we have a beer movie, a rocking reading, and the latest Made Here installation. Blood, Sweat and Beer This documentary follows two craft-beer companies as they struggle to bring their brew to the masses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rodrigo duterte is a beast
|7 hr
|Davycrockett
|5
|#Dump Betsy Hodges!
|Sun
|Waikiki Vermin
|14
|Slumberland OR IKEA
|Apr 29
|Waikiki Vermin
|2
|Who Am i ???
|Apr 28
|Davycrockett
|3
|Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13)
|Apr 28
|Waikiki Vermin
|588
|Parker Hughes Cancer center suspending operations (Feb '08)
|Apr 28
|Laura
|17
|Media blackout
|Apr 27
|Waikiki murders
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC