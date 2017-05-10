Looking to cut back on salt? Study sa...

Looking to cut back on salt? Study says don't start with the shaker

Americans need to do more than stop reaching for the salt shaker if they want to cut back on the amount of sodium in their diets, according to a new study. Only a small fraction of sodium in most people's diets in the U.S. comes from salt added at the table, researchers found.

