Look out for bicycle convoys in Minneapolis on Friday's Bike to Work Day
On average, more than 11,000 commuters ride their bikes to work each day, city officials say, and they are hoping for more during Friday's annual Bike to Work Day. Minneapolis City Council members will lead rides from various parts of Minneapolis to the Hennepin County Government Center where there will be a rally and celebration from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. So look for large groups of cyclists pedaling into the city Friday morning, in addition to those heading in on their own.
