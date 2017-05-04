Lander's 38th Street Station project progresses

The Lander Group's 38th Street Station mixed-use apartment project will take the place of a Metro Transit bus turnaround in the northwest quadrant of Hiawatha Avenue and 38th Street East in Minneapolis. Nearly a year after proposing to redevelop a Metro Transit bus turnaround and several homes near a Blue Line light rail transit station in Minneapolis, The Lander Group has a $30 million plan for new apartments and commercial space ready to go.

