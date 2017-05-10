Kicking the salt shaker habit may not...

Kicking the salt shaker habit may not be enough

Restaurant foods and commercially processed foods sold in stores accounted for about 70 per cent of dietary sodium intake in a study in three United States regions, according to new research in the American Heart Association's journal, Circulation . Sodium is an important contributor to high blood pressure - one of the leading causes of heart attack and stroke.

