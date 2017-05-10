Kicking the salt shaker habit may not be enough
Restaurant foods and commercially processed foods sold in stores accounted for about 70 per cent of dietary sodium intake in a study in three United States regions, according to new research in the American Heart Association's journal, Circulation . Sodium is an important contributor to high blood pressure - one of the leading causes of heart attack and stroke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Add your comments below
Minneapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|6 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|8
|NEED $$$$? GOV ASSISTANCE? Come to SAN DIEGO CA!
|23 hr
|Space ace
|2
|Maxine waters
|May 12
|Space ace
|1
|Rich stanek for fbi director
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
|Budget surplus
|May 11
|LMAO
|2
|Howard stern iranian diplomats (Jul '15)
|May 11
|Space ace
|12
|Howard stern funny muslim song (Jul '14)
|May 11
|Space ace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minneapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC