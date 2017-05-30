Just Sold: Chem/Serv pays $2.5M for C...

Just Sold: Chem/Serv pays $2.5M for Coon Rapids site

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

Chem/Serv Inc. is leaving Minneapolis for a 47,840-square-foot Coon Rapids facility it has acquired for $2.475 million from a company that expanded its headquarters in Ramsey. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minneapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats call for impeachment 2 hr silly rabbit 51
Davy crockett fake news 16 hr Space ace 4
Slimeball Trump Tue Space ace 21
Can't manage the gov & NOT honest or trustworthy (Nov '13) Tue LIbEralS 590
Bethal University snowflakes Mon LIbEralS 13
Harvard Professor Working to Impeach Trump May 22 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 5
Citizen Of The Year May 22 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 3
See all Minneapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minneapolis Forum Now

Minneapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Minneapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Minneapolis, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC