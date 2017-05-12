Jury awards nearly $1 million in sexual assault case
Jury awards nearly $1 million in sexual assault case Minnesota man accused of sex trafficking in Laos Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://on.sctimes.com/2r9vqqy MINNEAPOLIS - A federal jury has awarded a Twin Cities woman nearly $1 million in her civil lawsuit against a Minnesota man she says sexually assaulted her when she was 14 and living in Laos. The jury's verdict, thought to be unprecedented in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, holds the man accountable for violating child sex trafficking laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
